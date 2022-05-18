BoE in 'tricky spot' as central bank wrestles rate rises in slowing economy

CPI is running at its fastest pace in 40 years, due largely to the rise in costs of energy, to housing, transport, and food.

According to CEO & CIO at BRI Wealth Management Dan Boardman-Weston, the Bank of England is now in a "really tricky spot" as it faces raising rates in a slowing economy:

"Significant increases in the cost of living, the national insurance hike and interest rate increases have started to affect consumer demand and sentiment and the economic outlook looks darker than it has for some time," he said.

"We fear that any tax cuts that are being mooted by the Treasury may be too little too late in order to try and stave off a recession. The war in Ukraine has extended the runway in terms of inflation staying high but a large part of the inflation continues to look transitory in nature and we would caution against raising rates too aggressively."

The latest figures follow an increase to Ofgem's energy price cap on 1 April in response to spiralling wholesale energy prices, stoked by shortages in oil and gas across Europe, and exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

UK inflation soars to 9% in April

According to Modupe Adegbembo, G7 economist at AXA Investment Managers, rises in gas and electricity prices alone added 1.4ppts to the 1.9ppt increase.

"Services also contributed to the rise," she said. "With communication services increasing by 0.1ppts due to changes to internet and mobile phone bills indexed to RPI and the hospitality sector adding 0.1ppts where the jump likely reflected the end of pandemic related tax reductions."

Food price inflation also contributed to the rise, with rising food prices, a key upside risk to inflation in the coming months. Falls in the price of clothing slightly offset the rise (-0.1ppt)."

Director and head of investment trusts at Janus Henderson, James de Sausmarez, added that as prices continue to rise at pace, households with cash savings will be hit hardest.

"The UK's households are sitting on cash savings worth a year and a half of the nation's entire annual spending. This is very worrying. If they simply kept a prudent 3 months' income on deposit to cover contingencies, savers could release up to £1.5 trillion and opt for investments, like investment trusts, that have historically delivered far superior returns," he said.

"Crucially, shares have an important element of built-in protection against inflation because many companies are able to increase prices and protect their profits when the cost of living is rising, and this flows through to the dividends they pay shareholders. Cash, by contrast, sees its true value gradually evaporate when inflation is so much higher than interest rates."

de Sausmarez added that investors must be willing to take on some risk as share prices rise and fall during inflation, adding that even in volatile markets, most companies still pay dividends.