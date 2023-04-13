'Mild recession is imminent' as UK records no growth in February

Jeremy Hunt, however, said the UK 'is set to avoid a recession'

GDP largely remained flat because falls in services and production were offset by growth in construction.

This halted the growth trajectory as GDP rose 0.4% in January and by 0.1% in the three months to February, the ONS said.

UK marginally avoids technical recession as GDP data beats expectations

More specifically, the service sector fell by 0.1% after growing 0.7% in January, but the largest fall in services output came from education, public administration and defence due to the impact of compulsory social security and industrial action over the month.

Output in consumer-facing services grew by 0.4% in February, following a 0.3% increase in January. The largest contribution came from retail trade, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles.

The construction sector saw the biggest growth with a 2.4% rise, after falling by 1.7% in January, the ONS said.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt responded positively to the figures, saying the "economic outlook is looking brighter than expected", since GDP grew in the three months to February.

He added this means the UK is "set to avoid a recession", mentioning the cost of living crisis support package introduced by the government.

IMF: UK economy to shrink amid global inflation-led hard landing

But not everybody shared Hunt's sentiment, including Charles White-Thomson, CEO at Saxo UK, who called the UK an "economic danger zone" with an "increasingly painful and uninspiring" status quo, adding the avoidance of a recession should not be cause for celebration.

"The UK continues to underperform its key counterparties and has underserved the majority and their aspirations," he said. "Change is required."

Since the UK is the sixth largest economy in the world, White-Thomson believes a "bold and large plan to ensure that we deliver on its full potential" is required.

If this does not happen, the only alternative is "continued stagnation and underperformance", he said.

Charles Hepworth, investment director at GAM Investments, criticised Hunt's claim of a brighter economic outlook, deeming it "some suspension of disbelief".

"Industrial strike action was the primary root cause of stagnating growth in the UK over the month. March saw continued striking and April sees no decrease. Therefore, we are likely to continue to see the depressive effect on any growth."

He continued: "Expectations of inflation to continue to underperform other developed market peers still puts UK risk assets in the unloved box for global allocators."

Tom Hopkins, portfolio manager at BRI Wealth Manager, said February's 0% GDP growth means the UK economy remains in a "troubling state".

"Today's reading comes just days after the International Monetary Fund predicted that the UK economy will shrink this year, the worst performance among the G20 nations," he said.

"Despite the government's optimism on the UK avoiding a recession this year, the UK economy has been stagnating for some time; we think a mild recession is imminent."