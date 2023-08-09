China moves into deflation as prices fall for first time since early 2021

Average CPI over the year so far has been 0.5%, severely lagging the government’s target average inflation rate of 3%.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the world's second-largest economy saw its consumer price index fall by 0.3% in annual terms in July. Meanwhile, factory gate prices saw further declines, falling by 4.4%.

Consumer prices last slipped into negative territory in February 2021, and fears have run high this year of re-entering as an expected rebound in consumer spending failed to materialise after authorities lifted pandemic restrictions at the beginning of this 2023.

Capital Beijing's GDP growth target of 5% - the lowest in decades - had been initially seen as cautious but months on consistently weak figures have heightened anxieties over the country's growth outlook.

Now that deflation has been reported, there will be increased pressure for more government stimulus, which comes at a time when policymakers are also tackling a property sector slowdown and trade weakness.

Tom Hopkins, portfolio manager at BRI Wealth Management, said: "China moving into a deflationary state bucks the trend of most Western nations, which have been struggling with the opposite problem of high inflation.

"The move into deflation for the world's second-largest economy is a clear sign of weakening, something that will spark concern for EU companies and economies of which China is one of the most important trading partners.

"In addition, a lack of clarity on Beijing's planned stimulus measures will mean a mixed appetite for European markets. Chinese policymakers have a difficult balancing act with calls for stimulus, while battling a slowdown in its property sector and a weakening in trade and consumer confidence."

The data also comes a day after trade figures showed exports and imports slumped in July, by 14.5% and 12.4% respectively while worried consumers and companies are hoarding cash rather than spending or investing it, despite lower interest rates.

China is the first G20 economy to report a year-on-year decline in CPI since Japan in August 2021.

Liu Guoqiang, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, said last month that there would be no deflationary risks in China in the second half of the year, but highlighted time was still needed for the economy to return to normal after the pandemic.

The NBS said China's CPI fall in July was mainly caused by an acceleration in pork price declines to 26% from 7.2% due to a combination of weak consumption at a time of ample supplies.

Eswar Prasad, a China finance expert at Cornell University, added: "The Chinese economy is now at serious risk of sliding into a deflationary episode that could spark a self-reinforcing downward spiral in growth and private sector confidence.

"The government needs to act quickly and decisively to put a floor on growth and limit deflation before matters get out of hand."

Further data releases next week will provide a broad overview of economic activity in July, including industrial production and retail sales.