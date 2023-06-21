UK inflation remains stagnant at 8.7% in May

The ONS attributed the unchanged inflation rates to rising prices for air travel, recreational and cultural goods and services and second-hand cars

The Office for National Statistics reported that core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose by 7.1% in May, up from 6.8% in April and the highest rate since March 1992.

The ONS attributed the unchanged inflation rates to rising prices for air travel, recreational and cultural goods and services and second-hand cars, while the falling price of motor fuel offset the increases.

Meanwhile food inflation has fallen, but still remained high. Food and non-alcoholic drink prices rose 0.9% between April and May 2023, compared with a 1.5% increase between the same two months in 2022.

Neil Birrell, CIO at Premier Miton Investors, noted inflation had come in above expectations for four months in a row, with core inflation "in particular" not falling as fast as hoped.

The inflation figures come in the face of a Bank of England interest rate decision tomorrow (22 June), with most investors anticipating a 25bps hike.

Birrell argued the data made a rate hike from the Bank of England "certain", adding "all they have to do now is decide how big it will be".

"Beyond that, while rates are likely to continue up, it is the trajectory that is the debate, with a peak of 6% a real possibility," he concluded.

Tom Hopkins, portfolio manager at BRI Wealth Management, said the rise in core inflation was the "key concern", and noted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's target of halving inflation to 5% by the end of 2023.

He stated: "Given the strong rise in core inflation coupled with a surprisingly resilient economy, we believe a 50bps rise will be more in consideration for the Bank of England than the unanimous expectation of 25bp among economists."

Marcus Brookes, CIO of Quilter Investors, described the inflation figures as a "bitter pill to swallow", with the UK "suffering from a more unique set of circumstances" than other countries.

US inflation fell to just 4% in May, it was revealed last week, while inflation in the eurozone sat at 6.1%.

"Unlike our US counterparts, there is unfortunately more pain to come in the shape of higher interest rates, and signs are pointing towards tomorrow's rise not being close to the last," added Brookes. "Any thoughts of a pause, let alone rate cuts, seem incredibly premature, highlighting the economic muddle the UK faces."