UK marginally avoids technical recession as GDP data beats expectations

0.1% growth versus expectations of 0%

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The UK economy is still smaller than it was before the Covid pandemic, the only country within the G7 with this title.
Image:

The UK economy is still smaller than it was before the Covid pandemic, the only country within the G7 with this title.

The UK marginally avoided entering a technical recession in the final quarter of 2022 as the 0.1% GDP growth reading came in slightly better than expectations of 0%.

According to the Office for National Statistics, GDP is estimated to have increased by 0.1% between October and December, revised from a first estimate of no growth. This follows a revised fall of 0.1% from July to September 2022, previously estimated as a 0.2% decline.

The UK economy is still smaller than it was before the Covid pandemic, the only country within the G7 with this title. The level of quarterly GDP in Q4 2022 was 0.6% below its pre-pandemic level, revised up from the previous estimate of 0.8% below.

The production sector's growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 was flat, while the services sector's output increased by 0.1% and the building sector's output rose by 1.3%.

UK GDP shrank more than first thought in Q3

Tom Hopkins, portfolio manager at BRI Wealth Management, said a beating on consensus is always a positive, at only a 0.1% increase, it shows the UK economy remained relatively stagnant in the fourth quarter. 

"There is clearly some resilience within the UK economy, however business investment remains weak in comparison with historical trends and peers," he said. 

"UK exports have not rebounded as much as in other advanced economies from the hit of the pandemic. And, unlike in the eurozone, the labour force has yet to return to its pre-pandemic levels."

As households continue to wrestle with double-digit inflation, a recession over the coming months is still probable, he noted. 

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Ruffer appoints co-CIO as founder Jonathan Ruffer hands over control to partners

Robeco appoints global head of thematic investment

More on Economics

Silicon Valley Bank, was reformed into Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association, by the FDIC following a collapse of the lender, will see all of its depositors automatically become depositors of First Citizens.
Economics

First Citizens Bank purchases SVB following collapse

Sold by FDIC

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 27 March 2023 • 1 min read
Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by J. Safra Sarasin at Channel Islands 2023
Economics

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by J. Safra Sarasin at Channel Islands 2023

Jayadev Mishra
clock 24 March 2023 • 6 min read
While the impact of the banking turmoil is “uncertain”, the Federal Open Market Committee said it remains “highly attentive” to inflation risks, which remain “elevated”.
Economics

Federal Reserve raises rates by 25bps despite banking stress

Warns of tighter credit conditions

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 23 March 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Link Fund Solutions sale in doubt after Waystone Group senior management exit

30 March 2023 • 2 min read
02

UK marginally avoids technical recession as GDP data beats expectations

31 March 2023 • 1 min read
03

London loses sole spot as top financial centre as city ties with New York

30 March 2023 • 3 min read
04

RLAM's Jonathan Platt steps down from £1bn corporate bond fund

31 March 2023 • 1 min read
05

Supermarket Income REIT NAV drops 17% in six months

31 March 2023 • 2 min read
06

Aviva Investors receives approval to launch LTAF

30 March 2023 • 1 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot