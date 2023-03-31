UK marginally avoids technical recession as GDP data beats expectations

The UK economy is still smaller than it was before the Covid pandemic, the only country within the G7 with this title.

According to the Office for National Statistics, GDP is estimated to have increased by 0.1% between October and December, revised from a first estimate of no growth. This follows a revised fall of 0.1% from July to September 2022, previously estimated as a 0.2% decline.

The UK economy is still smaller than it was before the Covid pandemic, the only country within the G7 with this title. The level of quarterly GDP in Q4 2022 was 0.6% below its pre-pandemic level, revised up from the previous estimate of 0.8% below.

The production sector's growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 was flat, while the services sector's output increased by 0.1% and the building sector's output rose by 1.3%.

UK GDP shrank more than first thought in Q3

Tom Hopkins, portfolio manager at BRI Wealth Management, said a beating on consensus is always a positive, at only a 0.1% increase, it shows the UK economy remained relatively stagnant in the fourth quarter.

"There is clearly some resilience within the UK economy, however business investment remains weak in comparison with historical trends and peers," he said.

"UK exports have not rebounded as much as in other advanced economies from the hit of the pandemic. And, unlike in the eurozone, the labour force has yet to return to its pre-pandemic levels."

As households continue to wrestle with double-digit inflation, a recession over the coming months is still probable, he noted.