The Big Question: Preparing for a bear market

Rob Burgeman, senior investment manager at wealth manager Brewin Dolphin
The most important thing is to maintain one’s composure. This does not mean doing nothing and there is, necessarily, a requirement to adjust asset allocation.
The current crisis of confidence is much more to do with inflation, for example, than, say, the 2020 Covid fuelled version.
Equity overweight positions, which are more suitable for sunnier climes, are reduced and more defensive assets – bonds and alternatives – favoured. This is certainly the tactic that we have adopted, albeit that the ultra-low interest rate environment and rising interest rate environment left bonds looking poorly positioned – reflected by their weak relative performance in the first quarter of this year.
One final issue is to try to avoid the sins of immediacy, by which I mean becoming sucked into a vortex of despair as markets fall. These falls will, of course, adjust your asset allocation, as equities tend to fall faster and further than bonds, resulting in portfolios which become, naturally, more underweight to equites. This can prejudice performance on the way back up – and, make no mistake, markets tend to recover over time.
It is essential, then, that asset allocation is rebalanced on the way down as well as on the way back up. You might not call the bottom, but the laws of pound cost averaging work in your favour using this approach.