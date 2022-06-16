The Big Question: Preparing for a bear market

Paul Flood, portfolio manager of the BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Diversified Return Fund





We have increased our government bond weightings in the Multi-Asset Diversified Return fund with bonds now offering a much more material return than they have for a long time. US Treasury yields are now at some of the highest levels they have been in a decade and the market is pricing in material rises in interest rates, particularly in Australia and New Zealand. We can receive a nominal return from the bond market, which is better than cash.





Inflation is likely to remain elevated so we continue to favour real assets that have inflation-linked revenues. Interest rates in the UK remain far too low when inflation is likely to peak at 10%.





Many are pushing the suggestion that the 60/40 portfolio is dead - that is backwards looking. We have been discussing the risks of low bond yields for many years, and we think the 60/40 is now coming back to life on a forward-looking basis and so we have been building our bond weights back from what were very low levels.





However, we expect the next decade to look very different to the last which supports balancing bonds with some real assets that benefit in a more inflationary backdrop, one which we see as being more sustained going forward, though not as high as current levels led by the build out of the green economy and reshoring activity. The valuation of many more cyclical companies are already pricing in a recession of some sort, so we are using the current market volatility as an opportunity to build positions in these areas that we believe will lead the market in the coming years.





We are positioning the portfolio to benefit from beneficiaries of interest rate rises and infrastructure spending. We have been adding to music royalties through additions to Hipgnosis and a new position in Universal Music Group.