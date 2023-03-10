UK GDP grows by 0.3% in January

Better than expected growth

Richard Carter argued that while the UK may have avoided recession so far, “the threat of one remains far from over”.
UK GDP grew by 0.3% in January, after falling 0.5% in December 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The stronger-than-expected GDP numbers were boosted by the growth of the service sector at 0.5%, after falling by 0.8% the month before, ONS data showed.

Meanwhile, consumer-facing services grew by 0.3% in January, compared to a fall of 1.2% in December, while production output fell 0.3%, versus a growth of 0.3% the month before.

Central bank chiefs toughen rhetoric against inflation

The data comes ahead of next week's Spring Budget where Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said he would "set out the next stage of our plan to halve inflation, reduce debt and grow the economy - so we can improve living standards for everyone".

Commenting on today's (10 March) figures, he maintained the line that the UK economy had proved resilient but said "there is a long way to go".

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, argued that while the UK may have avoided recession so far, "the threat of one remains far from over".

He said that even while the economy had made a "tentative return to growth", similar challenges still remain, as the Bank of England continues to struggle to tame inflation and further rates rises may be required.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, agreed, noting that the construction sector fell by 1.7% throughout the month, leading to further difficulties for businesses.

She added: "The UK's economy is the only one in the G7 to be below its pre-Covid size, which is a badge the government would really rather not have as it pushes its high-growth agenda."

However, Lund-Yates said that while the UK is facing "slow growth at best and contraction at worst", it seems as if the country is not facing a financial crash as things stand.

Tom Hopkins, portfolio manager at BRI Wealth Management, also noted that monthly figures can be "difficult to read" due to distortions over the last six months such as the Queen's funeral and the World Cup, which partially affected consumer services.

Ultimately, he described the underlying trend in the economy as "one of gradual contraction" due partially to a downtrend in retail spending.

