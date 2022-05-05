The Big Question: Which fund or trust are you using to inflation-proof your portfolio?

SSA Greater China Growth fund
Chris Rush, investment manager at IBOSS
The traditional approach to inflation-proofing is to look for assets that benefit from an inflationary environment. These tend to be real assets, something akin to property, commodities, or income-producing equities. However, another way to inflation-proof a portfolio is to gain exposure to areas that have the potential to produce returns despite inflation.
The medium-term outlook for Chinese equities has somewhat improved, and unlike developed market equities, the Chinese government have expressed the desire to be more supportive of its markets. Of course, investing in Chinese equities in isolation does come with a significant degree of risk, but the combination of lower valuations and more supportive government policy could be a potent combination for investment managers with the ability, and expertise, to invest in the area. Our fund of choice is the FSSA Greater China Growth fund which is managed by an experienced and well-resourced team.