The Big Question: Which fund or trust are you using to inflation-proof your portfolio?

Schroder Income fund





Juliet Schooling Latter, research director, Chelsea Financial Services





Instead of going for real assets or the like, I am going to pick something slightly different: Schroder Income fund.

The UK is one of the few stock markets to be in positive territory this year and is still, I believe, attractive on valuation grounds. With its skew towards energy, miners and financials, I also think it is well-placed to benefit from the sectors that could perform in the coming months.





With this UK equity income fund, you not only get access to a yield of just over 4% - which already goes a long way to making up for inflation at 7% - but also to cheaper UK equities and their potential returns. It is a sector that has been unloved and overlooked for some time and this fund is one of the best.