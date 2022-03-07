Four female managers offering performance and diversification

Alice Wang, Quaero Capital, portfolio manager of Asia Bamboo fund and the China fund

Born in China and raised in San Diego, Alice joined Lloyd George in 2015, at this point she had no financial background, having previously worked at Tencent as a brand strategist. In the following years, of the four analysts contributing ideas to the China fund, Alice generated a significant amount of the alpha. Quaero Capital has always outsourced their Asian investment to Lloyd George, so when they were looking for a lead manager in 2020 Alice was a natural choice given her track record. A fervent idea generator, the focus of her style (and the funds in general) is long-term capital growth, with portfolios split into three buckets of investments: leaders, challengers, and fallen angels.

Grace Lee, Artemis, fund manager of Artemis Corporate Bond

A graduate from Imperial College London with a BSc degree in mathematics and an ACA qualification, Grace joined Artemis from Kames where she had previously worked with Stephen Snowden with whom she co-manages the Artemis Corporate Bond fund. Her previous experience before joining Kames 2015 from PwC Banking & Capital Markets has served her well in seeking out individual positions that are mispriced by the market, with the team being particularly active relative to peers. The team leans on this to generate returns for clients, rather than taking an aggressive curve stance and restricting themselves to a +/- 2-year duration position relative to the index.

Katharina Raatzm, portfolio manager of European Small Cap Fund, Berenberg

Katharina is one of the small/micro cap portfolio managers at Berenberg, having joined in October 2017. Headed up by Peter Kraus, she works on the Berenberg European Small Cap fund as well as the Berenberg European Micro Cap fund and the Berenberg international micro-cap strategy. She began her investment career as a portfolio manager in DWS Invests' European Small Cap Team in 2013, where she was responsible for managing various European small/mid-cap retail funds and institutional mandates and has had responsibility for Southern Europe. Moreover, she was responsible for managing professional international clients and was deputy portfolio manager of DWS Invests' biggest mid-cap retail fund.

Alexandra Jackson, co-manager of UK Opportunities Fund, Rathbone Investment Management

A 15 year veteran of Rathbones, Alex was the co-manager of the Rathbone Recovery Fund, the predecessor of this fund before its name change. Having risen through the ranks as an equity analyst, and latterly the assistant fund manager on the Rathbone Global Opportunities Fund, Alex took the lead on her own fund in 2014. Her style is very much about finding quality growth gems in the mid-cap space with a scorecard-based process shaping the thoughts of the team. Ultimately they are aiming to capture the UK's most exciting growth opportunities. The main area of focus will be mid-caps who are undergoing transformational growth. Alongside her portfolio manager duties, Alexandra is also a member of the Rathbone Investment Management Stock Selection Committee.

Kelly Prior is an investment manager in the multi-manager team at BMO Global Asset Management (EMEA), part of Columbia Threadneedle Investments