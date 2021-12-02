MacKay Shields poaches quintet from BMO GAM to set up new EMD arm

Philip Fielding and Valentina Chen will join as co-heads of EMD

Philip Fielding and Valentina Chen will join MacKay as Co-Heads of EMD on the Global Credit Team
Philip Fielding and Valentina Chen will join MacKay as Co-Heads of EMD on the Global Credit Team

MacKay Shields has hired five investment professionals from BMO GAM as it seeks to establish a new emerging market debt (EMD) capability out of London.

Philip Fielding and Valentina Chen will join MacKay as co-heads of EMD on the global credit team, reporting to Eric Gold, senior portfolio manager and head of global credit.

Fielding was previously co-head of emerging market debt and portfolio manager at BMO Global Asset Management. Chen was also co-head of the emerging market debt team after joining the company in 2019 from Bank Vontobel  in Zurich where she was an executive director and senior portfolio manager responsible for a range of EM strategies.

Henry Stipp will also join the team as a portfolio manager and Gordana Ilic and Christopher Garcia as analysts. They all join from BMO GAM where they had similar positions.

BMO GAM expands European responsible investment team

"We are thrilled to be adding a dedicated emerging market debt capability that will enable us to provide our clients with access to an even broader set of opportunities for alpha generation while bolstering our corporate bond capabilities," said Jeffrey Phlegar, chairman and chief executive officer of MacKay.

"With considerable experience managing EMD portfolios on behalf of European institutions, Philip and Valentina both bring significant expertise as co-heads of EMD, and I look forward to working closely together to continue growing our global offerings." 

The five investment professionals collectively bring a combination of sovereign, local currency, and emerging market corporate bond experience, serving institutional investors across European markets.

The global asset manager said the addition of a dedicated EMD capability will further extend its breadth of fixed income capabilities by strengthening the range of research resources and alpha sources available to its existing multi sector and global credit strategies and by enabling the management of dedicated EMD mandates via separate accounts and commingled vehicles.

Emerging markets: A focus on debt

"By adding these specialized capabilities, we can now offer our clients access to a broader set of tailored solutions that will complement the existing credit allocations within their portfolios," added Eric Gold, head of global credit.

"The collective expertise that Philip, Valentina, Henry, Gordana and Christopher bring investing across strategies, market cycles and regions will play a crucial role as we build our emerging market credit capabilities." 

MacKay's global credit team currently manages a wide array of income-oriented fixed income mandates across the credit spectrum, including dedicated sustainability focused mandates.

