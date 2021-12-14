Record fundraising year for investment trusts as AUM hits all-time high

The fundraising record far exceeds the previous one, which was set in 2014, of £10.2bn.

Of the new money raised this year £3.8bn was through IPOs, which totalled 16 for the year at time of writing. The £11.1bn raised by existing investment companies as also a record with the previous high being £7.4bn raised in 2019.

The Renewable Energy Infrastructure sector raised the most of any other sector by far, with £3.4bn in new money flowing into the 21-strong AIC sector, £874m of which went toward six IPOs.

This was followed by the Infrastructure and Growth Capital sectors, which raised totals of £2.1bn and £2bn respectively.

Board activity

Along with successful fundraising, boards were also active this year with five mergers completed, five management group changes and 31 fee amendments.

The five mergers were the most in a year since AIC records began and the same as the total number completed between 2016 and 2020 inclusive. A sixth merger has been approved this year but not completed, Scottish Investment Trust with JPMorgan Global Growth and Income.

Richard Stone, chief executive of the AIC said the number of mergers show boards are "responding to investor demand for larger, more liquid investment companies".

He went on to point out that "while strong fundraising is a vote of confidence in the investment company structure, especially for investing in less liquid assets such as green infrastructure" the activity from boards is a "welcome sign" that are boards are using their "independence to make sure shareholders are getting the best deal".

However, not all the board activity has gone seamlessly. Notably, Gresham House Strategic has been locked in an ongoing battle with its largest shareholder and former management group Gresham House, which has still yet to be fully resolved.

Meanwhile, the Fidelity Emerging Markets trust, formerly Genesis Emerging Markets, also faced challenge from its former investment manager when it came to the change of manager and investment policy. However, the board won out with shareholders voting in favour of the changes.

Finally, one change of manager failed to complete as the board of the Acorn Income trust reversed its decision to appoint BMO Global Asset Management and instead decided to liquidate the trust following shareholder feedback.