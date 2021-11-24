Net Zero AM Initiative - the five firms with the lowest initial commitments

The first progress report from NZAM was issued early November. The purpose of the report is to allow for transparency of the signatories' commitments and goals. The asset managers are required to disclose the following within 12 months of signing on to the initiative:

The initial percentage of their portfolio that will be managed in line with net zero

Their ‘fair-share' interim targets for the AUM that will be managed in line with net zero, and target date

The methodology used in target setting

Of the 43 asset managers included in the report 16 have an initial commitment of under 50%.

Commenting on the findings, Hortense Bioy, global director of sustainability research for Morningstar, said it is "clear there is a wide spectrum of commitments with some asset managers able to commit 100% of their assets to net zero alignments, while others are able to commit less than 10% at this point".

ShareAction commented that given one signatory has only committed to aligning 1.3% of their portfolio, "makes one wonder if the bar to be admitted as a signatory remains far too low".

Similarly, Patrick Wood-Uribe, CEO of Util said "signatories have the power, influence and opportunity to go much further".

Investment Week asked the five firms with the lowest commitments to explain their rationale. It became apparent that it even with this hard data it is difficult to discern between lack of ambition and difference of approach.

Myriad factors

"Differences depend on many factors, including the size of asset managers, their asset class exposure, dominating management style, and client types," explained Bioy.

GIB and AXA Investment Management said their mixture of asset classes impacted their target.

GIB, which had the lowest initial commitment at just 1.3%, said it was because it had a large passive business and 100% of its active products were being managed in line with its net zero targets.

"Our proportion reflects our asset mix rather than any lack of ambition," a spokesperson from the firm said.

However, Patrick Wood-Uribe, CEO of Util said indexing is not an excuse and firms need to do better.

"The biggest asset managers are locked into company exposure via indexes, with a small minority of holdings having an outsized carbon footprint," he said.

"According to our recent analysis of all US-domiciled funds, that drags down the environmental impact of almost all index funds. The solution is to build—and make as default—better, more climate-friendly indexes that are aligned with emissions targets."

GIB said: "we are already engaging with our index clients to encourage the adoption of net zero portfolio strategies".

Asset mix is also a problem for Axa Investment Management, who have a have an initial commitment of 15%.

They highlight that for some asset classes such as government bonds, foreign sovereign bonds, ABS and others, no net zero methodology has been defined yet. Because of this they think it is more accurate to say "41% of their eligible assets" are already on course to reach net zero in 2050 or sooner.

"We define eligible assets as those covered by net zero methodologies (ie. assets invested in companies that have taken commitments to be net zero by 2050 at the latest) and where we have a capacity to effect change," a spokesperson said.

AXA IM said it is engaging with policymakers to help to clarify the regulatory guidance and improve the convergence between EU Sustainable Finance policies and Net Zero initiatives.

The firm added because different firms face different constraints depending on their business, geographies, and client mix it understood the range of methodologies used.

Wellington Management Company, which committed 10.6% of its assets, explained that for them the problem was its business model which "necessitates we work with asset owner clients to achieve decarbonization goals".

"Therefore, we are taking a methodical, strategy-by-strategy approach to assess our clients' portfolios one by one," said Wendy Cromwell, vice chair and head of sustainable investment.

The Investment Association, a partner orgnaisation, agreed the variety of commitments were down to the diversity of firms included. However, Paul Scaping, public policy specialist said "we must remember that these are interim commitments, and that any signatory has also made a commitment to review and ratchet this proportion, with a view to getting to 100%."

Methodology dilemma

However, for two of the firms, the issue was one of approach.

J. Safra Sarasin Sustainable and BMO Global Asset Management (EMEA) both had an initial commitment of 12% of their assets under management.

The two firms published the percent of the portfolio that is being managed in line with net zero based on their methodology today. They said that if you were to compare them on a like for like basis then they are aiming for 100%, like 12 other signatories, and it comes down to a difference in methodology.

"In our view, the most important thing is that the commitments we make are deliverable, credible and robust. That has really guided our whole approach to setting this AUM number," said Vicki Bakhshi, climate strategist at BMO.

"We have taken a call that we only wanted to commit assets that we can deliver on now and that we have a methodology that we can apply with immediate effect," she added.

The Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, one of the six founding partners said flexibility in the methodology was necessary so "managers can use the one that best fits their investment approach".

"The Net Zero Asset Managers initiative covers a wide range of managers who vary in size, type, asset class mix and location, a spokesperson said. "This diversity is one key reason for the variation in targets submitted - for some managers with more complex portfolios, methodologies and data are not yet sufficient to achieve alignment on 100% of assets. "

However, Bakhshi countered that it is important that people who read the report are able to compare firms on a like to like basis.