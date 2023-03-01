Artemis poaches head of impact equities from Columbia Threadneedle

Sacha El Khoury joined from Columbia Threadneedle.
Sacha El Khoury joined from Columbia Threadneedle.

Artemis has poached former Columbia Threadneedle portfolio manager Sacha El Khoury to the newly created role of head of impact equities.

As part of her responsibilities, El Khoury will continue to develop the firm's capability in impact investing in public markets and lead the management of the Artemis Positive Future strategy. 

Based in London, she will report to Artemis' newly appointed head of global equities Alex Stanic.

Prior to joining Artemis, El Khoury worked at Columbia Threadneedle, where she launched and managed the CT Sustainable Global Equity Income strategy. 

She was also deputy manager of the CT Sustainable Opportunities Global Equity and CT SDG Engagement Global Equity strategies. 

Simon Edelsten to retire from Artemis

El Khoury spent over 12 years at BMO Global Asset Management in various portfolio management roles prior to CT's acquisition of the firm in November 2021. 

Paras Anand, CIO at Artemis, said: "Sacha is an expert in identifying companies with strong sustainability credentials that can make a positive impact on the environment and society. Her expertise overlaps well with that of the Artemis Positive Future team.

"Sacha's appointment further strengthens our capabilities in global equities and in impact equities specifically. Over time she will help enable us to broaden our offering in this space."

Artemis European Sustainable Growth fund gets new co-manager after Millet exit

Stanic added: "This is a great hire for the firm and will not only help leverage off the excellent work the Positive Future team do currently but also help enhance the ESG research that Artemis integrates within its portfolios.

"It is clear to us that an active approach can really create real world impact and produce good long-term returns for investors. Sacha's addition to an already strong team underlines our commitment to proving that." 

