BlackRock tracks Trump's use of capital letters on social media as investment outlook shifts to the short term

BlackRock teams are “very concerned” with capturing the tone of US President Donald Trump’s policy stance, to the extent that the asset management giant has spent time tracking the president’s use of capital letters in his social media.
"We are very concerned with capturing, as much as possible, the tone of Trump's messages," said Ahmed Talhaoui, head of BlackRock Systematic for EMEA and APAC. Talhaoui explained that "in the past, for example, we would count the number of capital letters versus lowercase letters, which is a good indication [of Trump's tone]", when monitoring his posts on Truth Social. However, now "the problem is he writes everything in capitals", the BlackRock Systematic head added. BlackRock boasts record $192bn iShares ETF inflows Keeping close tabs on the president's social media presence...
