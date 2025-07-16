BlackRock boasts record $192bn iShares ETF inflows

BlackRock has posted record ETF inflows year-to-date, pulling in $192bn overall.
According to the firm's latest earnings report, fixed income ETFs have made up a significant chunk of ETF inflows year-to-date too, with $70bn of the $192bn total inflows coming from bond-focused strategies. Active ETFs defend stewardship capabilities in face of shareholder engagement crisis This was followed by core equity ETFs, which have seen investors pour a net $45bn into them since the start of 2025. In Q2 alone, ETFs saw inflows of $85bn, with $11bn of that total in active strategies, $14bn in digital assets, $42bn in fixed income funds and $18bn in precision and other fun...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes