BlackRock boasts record $192bn iShares ETF inflows

Fixed income ETFs lead the way

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

BlackRock has posted record ETF inflows year-to-date, pulling in $192bn overall.

According to the firm's latest earnings report, fixed income ETFs have made up a significant chunk of ETF inflows year-to-date too, with $70bn of the $192bn total inflows coming from bond-focused strategies.  Active ETFs defend stewardship capabilities in face of shareholder engagement crisis This was followed by core equity ETFs, which have seen investors pour a net $45bn into them since the start of 2025.  In Q2 alone, ETFs saw inflows of $85bn, with $11bn of that total in active strategies, $14bn in digital assets, $42bn in fixed income funds and $18bn in precision and other fun...

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
