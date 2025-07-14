Bitcoin surges past $120k mark with ETF boost

Bitcoin has reached new heights again today (14 July), soaring past the $120,000 mark to hit $122,578 at its peak.
At the time of reporting, the price was $122,240, according to data from MarketWatch. Fidelity, BlackRock and Schroders add to gilt allocations during Reeves linked selloff These rises have been attributed to a strong period for bitcoin ETFs. According to the Kobeissi Letter, BlackRock's bitcoin ETF IBIT reached a record $76bn in AUM this month. It took the largest gold ETF, GLD, over 15 years to hit the same milestone. IBIT is now holding over $80bn in AUM and reached that total in just over a year. The previous record was held by Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF and that took five ti...
