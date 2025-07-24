European Robinhood challenger Lightyear secures $23m in recent funding round

Retail investing platform Lightyear has gained $23m in its Series B funding round, taking its total funding to $58m.
Led by cross-continental venture capital investor NordicNinja, the funding round will allow the firm to expand to more counties and deepen its localisation. Currently, it operates in 25 countries in ten languages. Musk warns of 'rough quarters' for Tesla as US markets perk up The company has also reached the milestone of $1bn in customer assets, a feat that CEO and founder Martin Sokk said previously seemed "insurmountable". Since its last funding round in 2022, Lightyear has launched Cash and Stocks & Shares ISAs, business investment accounts and Vaults/Savings, which allows users...
