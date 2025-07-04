BlackRock expects April volatility to return as it backs banking sector and shorter dated credit bonds

Trigger for volatility unclear

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Asset management titan BlackRock has said that the market upheaval seen in April following US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs could be repeated.

During the firm's mid-year outlook this week, Simon Blundell, co-head of fundamental fixed income for EMEA, said: "I expect we will see another move, similar to April, in markets".  However, he caveated that he is "not exactly sure" what "the trigger" to this will be. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink backs Britain amid 'more confidence in the UK economy' - reports To position for this, Blundell emphasised the importance of being highly selective, noting that "we love the banking sector, but very much in an up in quality, up in capital structure, so [we like] the senior part of the banking ...

