Jeremy Roberts joins Puma Investments as managing director

He will report to CEO David Kaye and focus on unifying Puma's retail investor capital strategy and unlocking opportunities for financial advisers, wealth managers, private banks and individual investors. Roberts brings more than 25 years' experience in fund management, joining from Liontrust where he served as head of global distribution (ex UK) for over a year. Prior to that, he worked at GAM Investments for more than three years as global head of distribution and at BlackRock for over 12 years in several senior roles including managing director, head of UK retail and co-head of EMEA...