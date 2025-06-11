Jeremy Roberts joins Puma Investments as managing director

Puma Investments has hired Jeremy Roberts as managing director.
He will report to CEO David Kaye and focus on unifying Puma's retail investor capital strategy and unlocking opportunities for financial advisers, wealth managers, private banks and individual investors. Roberts brings more than 25 years' experience in fund management, joining from Liontrust where he served as head of global distribution (ex UK) for over a year. Prior to that, he worked at GAM Investments for more than three years as global head of distribution and at BlackRock for over 12 years in several senior roles including managing director, head of UK retail and co-head of EMEA...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes