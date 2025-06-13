BlackRock eyes $400bn fundraising target in private markets by 2030

Investment management behemoth BlackRock has set a private market fundraising target of $400bn by 2030 as the asset manager aims to cash in on the gains on major competitors.
In an investor presentation, BlackRock revealed that its goal of $400bn of cumulative fundraising in private markets will be enabled by six key themes. Investors to 'substantially increase' private markets exposure These included: extending private markets to wealth; a scaled, flexible capital base; differentiated origination; diversified, multi-asset platform; strong corporate and asset owner relationships and deeper insurance capabilities. The move comes as the firm and its CEO Larry Fink look to compete with other alternative asset management giants in the private equity and d...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes