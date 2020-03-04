AXA Investment Managers
What was the 2019 word of the year?
The most popular phrase of last year revealed
Register now for Investment Week's UK equities breakfast briefing
Join us on Thursday 23 January
IPSX Group appoints Huw Stephens for senior advisory role
Stephens spent 24 years at AXA IM Real Assets
The next new investment trend shaking up the wholesale fixed income sector
The lowdown on 'buy and maintain'
AXA IM promotes Chris Iggo in core investments leadership team
Series of appointments announced
Asset managers failing to put pressure on fossil-fuel lobbying - reports
Failure to back lobbying disclosure resolutions
AXA IM expands impact investing offering
Fouth impact fund
UK stocks look more attractive after fresh slump in sterling
Pound hit by Parliament shutdown plans
Carmignac hires portfolio adviser from Edmond de Rothschild
Joins strategic investment committee
AXA IM names global head of fixed income buy and maintain
Reporting to Hans Stoter
HSBC GAM CIO Cheetham to retire
Exec calls time on 40-year investment career
AXA IM's Vinatier shuns UK in relaunched Fintech fund
Focus on fintech companies
AXA IM hires convertible bonds head from SCOR
Spent eight years at SCOR
AXA IM: What was the 2018 buzzword of the year in US company reports?
The key talking points of last year
Update: AXA IM expands senior roles amid restructure
New organisation
AXA IM to restructure Framlington Financial fund as FinTech mandate
Changes take place in November
AXA IM hires BMO GAM's Takatsuki as part of wider ESG restructure
Changes to central RI team
Aviva Investors hires NN Investment Partners' Robertson as head of multi-strategy funds
Ian Pizer steps down from his role as head of investment strategy
Revealed: The finalists for the Women in Investment Awards 2018
Ceremony takes place on 28 November
AXA IM to launch Clean Tech fund
Managed by Amanda O'Toole
AXA IM hires ex-BlackRock manager to UK equities team
Joins on 17 September
AXA IM restructures healthcare mandate as longevity fund
AXA WF Framlington Health fund overhauled
The changing face (or should that be interface?) of asset management
Will AI replace humans over the next five years?
Revealed: The nominees for the 2018 Women in Investment Awards
Ahead of ceremony in November