As part of the promotion, Karim will report to both Jean-Christophe Menioux, general secretary and CFO, as well as Geoffroy Reiss, COO and global head of transversal services for AXA IM Core. Karim will also continue to fulfil part of her current responsibilities as global head of oversight and chief operating officer with the firm's Core division. She is set to take over from current UK CEO Marcello Arona, who is pursuing "an opportunity outside of the business", the firm said. AXA IM Core poaches abrdn's Dominic Byrne as head of global equities Karim joined AXA IM in 2007, and...