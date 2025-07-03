Global ESG backlash has not eroded demand for UK green bonds

This year's auctions oversubscribed

Sorin Dojan
clock • 4 min read

Demand for green bonds remains elevated in the UK despite the US’ recent retreat from ESG values and following Labour’s decision last year to trim its green investment pledge by half.

The UK green gilt auctions in January, February and May were oversubscribed at 3.1x, 3.2x and 3.56x respectively, according to data from the UK Debt Management Office. This was at similar levels to auctions held last year, as a spokesperson for the DMO told Investment Week the auctions were "robustly received". They added that the government remains committed to the green bond auction programme, with totals expected to hit £10bn in 2025-26. Goldman Sachs AM expands ESG range with active green bonds ETF This year's auctions have so far brought in £7.7bn and according to the UK go...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Cash and money market funds top Fidelity's list of best selling strategies in H1

UK equity funds see smallest outflows in almost four years

More on Bonds

Federated Hermes launches Global Short Duration Bond fund just as asset class booms
Bonds

Federated Hermes launches Global Short Duration Bond fund just as asset class booms

Responding to ‘increased investor demand’

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 25 June 2025 • 2 min read
Fixed income investment set to rise as bonds hit double digit growth in asset allocation
Bonds

Fixed income investment set to rise as bonds hit double digit growth in asset allocation

Assets in fixed income up 11%

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 19 June 2025 • 3 min read
US GSS bond issuances falls to lowest level since 2017
Bonds

US GSS bond issuances falls to lowest level since 2017

Down 25% amid political turmoil

Laura Miller
clock 13 May 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot