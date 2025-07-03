Global ESG backlash has not eroded demand for UK green bonds

The UK green gilt auctions in January, February and May were oversubscribed at 3.1x, 3.2x and 3.56x respectively, according to data from the UK Debt Management Office. This was at similar levels to auctions held last year, as a spokesperson for the DMO told Investment Week the auctions were "robustly received". They added that the government remains committed to the green bond auction programme, with totals expected to hit £10bn in 2025-26. Goldman Sachs AM expands ESG range with active green bonds ETF This year's auctions have so far brought in £7.7bn and according to the UK go...