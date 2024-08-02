AXA to sell investment management division to BNP Paribas for €5.4bn

AXA has entered into an exclusive negotiation to sell AXA Investment Managers to BNP Paribas for a cash consideration of €5.1bn.
Under the deal, AXA would also receive around €300m from the sale of Select, formerly Architas, to AXA IM before the closing of the transaction, bringing the total proceeds to €5.4bn. The sum would represent a multiple of 15x 2023 earnings, AXA noted. Additionally, AXA and BNP Paribas would enter into a long-term strategic partnership, where BNP would provide investment management services to AXA. If the deal goes ahead, it will create a European asset manager with around €1.5trn in assets under management. AXA IM to acquire US private equity boutique W Capital Partners AXA s...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes