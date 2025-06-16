Fidelity poaches AXA IM's Marion Le Morhedec for global CIO fixed income role

Fidelity International has appointed Marion Le Morhedec as global chief investment officer, fixed income.
She is set to join Fidelity in September from AXA Investment Managers, where she has worked in a range of roles, most recently as global head of fixed income. At the French investment manager, she was also previously head of active fixed income, Europe and Asia and sat on AXA IM's management board. Prior to this role, she was head of product specialists and solutions for core investment (fixed income, equity, and multi asset). Fidelity plans to adopt 'Sustainability Mixed Goals' label for three UK funds Before joining AXA IM, she spent the first four years of her career at BNP Par...
