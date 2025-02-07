GSS bond issuance hits almost $1trn in 2024 as Europe takes the lead

Green bond issuance hit $561bn

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Issuance of green, social and sustainability (GSS) bonds hit $966bn last year, marking an 8% rise from 2023 and reaching the highest annual value in the last three years.

According to Bloomberg data cited in MainStreet Partners' latest GSS report, 2024 was a "big year for the asset class" with green bonds enduring their second most active year since their launch on markets and accounting for 58% of issuance during the year, the equivalent of $561bn. They were followed by social bonds, which hit $251bn in 2024, while sustainability bonds saw a year-on-year decline in market value issuance from $203bn in 2023 to $152bn last year. Fund outflows subside in 2024 as investors grow incrementally optimistic The final category included sustainability-linked ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Green investors ditch 'worst-case scenario' under Trump amid rising climate fund closures

Ashmore Group profits take a 33% dip amid increased market volatility

More on ESG

Green investors ditch 'worst-case scenario' under Trump amid rising climate fund closures
ESG

Green investors ditch 'worst-case scenario' under Trump amid rising climate fund closures

19 US climate funds closed in 2024

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 07 February 2025 • 3 min read
GSS bond issuance hits almost $1trn in 2024 as Europe takes the lead
ESG

GSS bond issuance hits almost $1trn in 2024 as Europe takes the lead

Green bond issuance hit $561bn

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 07 February 2025 • 2 min read
MainStreet Partners' Francesco Tosto: Ensuring consistency across EU for sustainability funds
ESG

MainStreet Partners' Francesco Tosto: Ensuring consistency across EU for sustainability funds

Asset managers should prepare for changes

Francesco Tosto
clock 05 February 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot