GSS bond issuance hits almost $1trn in 2024 as Europe takes the lead

Issuance of green, social and sustainability (GSS) bonds hit $966bn last year, marking an 8% rise from 2023 and reaching the highest annual value in the last three years.
According to Bloomberg data cited in MainStreet Partners' latest GSS report, 2024 was a "big year for the asset class" with green bonds enduring their second most active year since their launch on markets and accounting for 58% of issuance during the year, the equivalent of $561bn. They were followed by social bonds, which hit $251bn in 2024, while sustainability bonds saw a year-on-year decline in market value issuance from $203bn in 2023 to $152bn last year. Fund outflows subside in 2024 as investors grow incrementally optimistic The final category included sustainability-linked ...
