Veteran AXA IM equity income manager to retire after 22 years

AXA Investment Managers’ longstanding equity income manager George Luckraft is set to retire from the firm in May after 22 years.
Luckraft manages the AXA Framlington Monthly Income, AXA Framlington Managed Income, AXA Framlington UK Equity Income and AXA Lifetime Distribution funds. AXA IM to acquire US private equity boutique W Capital Partners A spokesperson from the firm said: "George joined Framlington in 2002 and over the last 22 years has astutely navigated the UK equity income market. We wish George all the best with his retirement and thank him for all his contributions at AXA Investment Managers." Since 1 January 2024, Jamie Forbes-Wilson has taken over from Luckraft as lead manager of the Monthly I...
