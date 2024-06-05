AXA Framlington Global Technology lead manager Jeremy Gleeson to exit

AXA Investment Managers’ head of the technology investment team and lead manager of the £1.3bn Framlington Global Technology Jeremy Gleeson is set to exit the firm.
Gleeson will depart in August to pursue another opportunity outside the firm, a spokesperson confirmed. He will work closely with the investment team to ensure a smooth transition, they added. In the interim, fund management responsibilities will be taken over by the technology investment team and led by head of global thematic strategies and portfolio manager Tom Riley, as well as technology portfolio managers Brad Reynolds and Pauline Llandric. AXA IM to acquire US private equity boutique W Capital Partners "They are a team of experienced portfolio managers who have worked al...
