Deep Dive: SDR is having a 'positive impact' but focus should not be on labels alone

However, as the industry has settled in with what is required of firms in terms of anti-greenwashing, naming and marketing, professionals have noted the regime is having a "positive impact" on the sustainable investment sector, despite its rocky start. FCA's Sacha Sadan: SDR has 'raised the bar' and 'we recognise it is not easy' According to James Corah, head of sustainability at CCLA, SDR has "successfully reframed sustainable investment as being an advocate for positive, real-world change", with its naming and marketing rules leading to a "cleaning up" of the sustainable funds marke...