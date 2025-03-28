Deep Dive: SDR is having a 'positive impact' but focus should not be on labels alone

Challenge to sustainability as a whole

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 4 min read

The implementation of the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) came with its own set of challenges, from the introduction of different rules to the headaches caused by the labels.

However, as the industry has settled in with what is required of firms in terms of anti-greenwashing, naming and marketing, professionals have noted the regime is having a "positive impact" on the sustainable investment sector, despite its rocky start. FCA's Sacha Sadan: SDR has 'raised the bar' and 'we recognise it is not easy' According to James Corah, head of sustainability at CCLA, SDR has "successfully reframed sustainable investment as being an advocate for positive, real-world change", with its naming and marketing rules leading to a "cleaning up" of the sustainable funds marke...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Spring Statement 25: PISCES legislation to come in May for late 2025 launch

Reeves to unveil £2.2bn funding boost to defence in Spring Forecast

More on Regulation

Deep Dive: SDR is having a 'positive impact' but focus should not be on labels alone
Regulation

Deep Dive: SDR is having a 'positive impact' but focus should not be on labels alone

Challenge to sustainability as a whole

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 28 March 2025 • 4 min read
US SEC votes to stop defending climate disclosure rules in contentious move
Regulation

US SEC votes to stop defending climate disclosure rules in contentious move

Commissioner Crenshaw criticises decision

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 28 March 2025 • 3 min read
FCA CEO welcomes debate over regulatory easing to MPs amid five-year plan launch
Regulation

FCA CEO welcomes debate over regulatory easing to MPs amid five-year plan launch

Treasury Committee hearing

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 25 March 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot