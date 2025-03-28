Deep Dive: SDR is having a 'positive impact' but focus should not be on labels alone

The implementation of the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) came with its own set of challenges, from the introduction of different rules to the headaches caused by the labels.
However, as the industry has settled in with what is required of firms in terms of anti-greenwashing, naming and marketing, professionals have noted the regime is having a "positive impact" on the sustainable investment sector, despite its rocky start. FCA's Sacha Sadan: SDR has 'raised the bar' and 'we recognise it is not easy' According to James Corah, head of sustainability at CCLA, SDR has "successfully reframed sustainable investment as being an advocate for positive, real-world change", with its naming and marketing rules leading to a "cleaning up" of the sustainable funds marke...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes