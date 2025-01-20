'Sustainability Improvers' starts gaining traction as AXA IM adopts label across two funds

AXA Investment Managers has become one of the first asset managers to adopt a ‘Sustainability Improvers’ label under the Sustainability Disclosure Regime (SDR), Investment Week can reveal.
The label will be adopted for two funds – AXA UK Sustainable Equity and AXA Global Sustainable Managed – while the firm will also adopt a ‘Sustainability Impact' label for its AXA People & Planet Equity fund. All three funds will maintain their sustainable investment objectives as part of the label adoption. Speaking to Investment Week, Jane Wadia, head of sustainability, core products and clients at AXA IM, explained the Sustainability Improvers label was chosen because both the firm's UK Sustainable Equity and Global Sustainable Managed strategies already included a focus on compani...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes