'Sustainability Improvers' starts gaining traction as AXA IM adopts label across two funds

The label will be adopted for two funds – AXA UK Sustainable Equity and AXA Global Sustainable Managed – while the firm will also adopt a ‘Sustainability Impact' label for its AXA People & Planet Equity fund. All three funds will maintain their sustainable investment objectives as part of the label adoption. Speaking to Investment Week, Jane Wadia, head of sustainability, core products and clients at AXA IM, explained the Sustainability Improvers label was chosen because both the firm's UK Sustainable Equity and Global Sustainable Managed strategies already included a focus on compani...