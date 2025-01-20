'Sustainability Improvers' starts gaining traction as AXA IM adopts label across two funds

Alongside 'Sustainability Impact' for another fund

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

AXA Investment Managers has become one of the first asset managers to adopt a ‘Sustainability Improvers’ label under the Sustainability Disclosure Regime (SDR), Investment Week can reveal.

The label will be adopted for two funds – AXA UK Sustainable Equity and AXA Global Sustainable Managed – while the firm will also adopt a ‘Sustainability Impact' label for its AXA People & Planet Equity fund. All three funds will maintain their sustainable investment objectives as part of the label adoption. Speaking to Investment Week, Jane Wadia, head of sustainability, core products and clients at AXA IM, explained the Sustainability Improvers label was chosen because both the firm's UK Sustainable Equity and Global Sustainable Managed strategies already included a focus on compani...

ESG

