Liontrust's James Dowey reappears at AXA IM amid thematic team hiring spree

James Dowey and Matthew Ward have both joined AXA Investment Mangers’ thematic equities team.
Dowey and Ward will be based in London and will report to Tom Riley, head of global thematic strategies for AXA IM Core. The former joins from Liontrust Asset Management, where he was a fund manager and co-head of the global innovation investment team. In October 2024, Investment Week revealed that Dowey was preparing to leave Liontrust, following five years at the UK asset manager, but his next move was unknown as the time. Liontrust co-head of Global Innovation team James Dowey set to depart His new colleague Ward joins from Barings, where he served as head of global tech...
