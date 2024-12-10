AXA IM completes two digital central bank money trials with ECB

AXA Investment Managers has successfully conducted exploratory work with the European Central Bank to test blockchain technology and the use of digital central bank money.
The two trials AXA IM participated in used blockchain infrastructure and the Banque de France's tokenised cash solution and were part of the Call for Expression of Interest launched in December 2023 by the ECB to test new technologies for the settlement of wholesale financial transactions in digital central bank money. In the first experiment, AXA IM – on behalf of AXA France – invested €3m in a digital sovereign bond issued by the Republic of Slovenia. The transaction was executed on BNP Paribas' Neobonds tokenisation platform with the settlement with a one-day settlement period an...
