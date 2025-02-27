AXA IM inflows hit €4.5bn as AUM steadily increases to nearly €880bn

AUM rises by €35bn

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

AXA Investment Managers saw a steady increase in its assets under management to €879bn, despite €2bn of outflows from AXA’s insurance companies.

According to its full year results for the 12 months to 31 December 2024, the company's increase in assets, up €35bn year-on-year, was attributed to positive total inflows and good momentum on financial markets.  Positive total inflows reached €4.5bn, with €3.6bn mainly coming from institutional fixed income, multi-asset, unit-linked and alternative credit businesses, coupled with acquisitions in the alternatives space.  'Sustainability Improvers' starts gaining traction as AXA IM adopts label across two funds Joint ventures in Asia also attracted €900m of net inflows, with money m...

Trustpilot