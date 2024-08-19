TILLIT drops AXA Framlington Global Tech fund from platform after lead manager exit

Jeremy Gleeson departure

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
TILLIT has removed the £1.2bn AXA Framlington Global Technology fund from its platform following the departure of its lead fund manager Jeremy Gleeson.

In a statement, the firm said although Gleeson was not "a key-person risk" on the strategy, his departure back in June led to an immediate review by TILLIT's fund selection team, with "several concerns" raised by the investment committee. Allianz GI hires AXA IM's Gleeson to lead newly formed global tech equity team Alongside Gleeson's departure, the team highlighted concerns over a high likelihood of further team changes, and "potential disruption due to BNP Paribas entering exclusive talks to acquire AXA Investment Managers", the platform added.  TILLIT justified its decision to ...

