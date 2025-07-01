BNP Paribas Cardif completes takeover of AXA IM

BNP Paribas Cardif has finalised its acquisition of AXA Investment Partners (AXA IM) to create a European asset management platform with over €1.5trn in assets under management.
This deal allows the BNP Paribas Group to also become a leader in long-term savings management with close to €850bn in insurance and pension funds. CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income survives tender offer with almost half its shares sold It also aims to be the leader in fund collection for private assets investments and among the top providers of ETFs in Europe. The deal has been touted since August 2024 with it expecting to cost €5.1bn at the time. Combining AXA IM, BNP Paribas Asset Management and BNP Paribas REIM will found a platform with an expanded global distribution n...
