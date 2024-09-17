AXA IM Core poaches abrdn's Dominic Byrne as head of global equities

AXA Investment Managers has hired abrdn's Dominic Byrne as head of global equities for its Core division.
As part of his new role, Byrne will lead the global equity team and manage several global equity portfolios, reporting to global head of equities Jeroen Bos. The firm recently bolstered its global equity team with the hire of Stephanie Li, who will focus on Asian equities, and Koichiro Nanaumi, who will work on Japanese equities. "I am confident that with a larger and experienced global equity team we are in a strong position, aiming to deliver outperformance for clients and accelerating the further growth of our business," said Bos. AXA to sell investment management division to BN...
