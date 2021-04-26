automation

LGIM rolls out global thematic fund aimed at UK investors

Funds

LGIM rolls out global thematic fund aimed at UK investors

Underlying investment universe of over 400 stocks

clock 26 April 2021 • 1 min read
Automation for the people: Robotics needs to be a part of investors' portfolios now

Technology

Automation for the people: Robotics needs to be a part of investors' portfolios now

Adoption in wider industries puts tech in good stead

clock 17 March 2021 •
The winds of change: Nine themes poised to prosper during the 2021 recovery

Industry

The winds of change: Nine themes poised to prosper during the 2021 recovery

Which stocks will bounce back?

clock 05 March 2021 •
Specialist Investment Awards winner's interview: First Trust Cloud Computing UCITS ETF

Specialist

Specialist Investment Awards winner's interview: First Trust Cloud Computing UCITS ETF

Catching up with last year's winners

clock 23 February 2021 •
Elite Radar: Why Jupiter European Smaller Companies is truly a fund for the future

Funds

Elite Radar: Why Jupiter European Smaller Companies is truly a fund for the future

Performance and potential unpicked

clock 09 December 2020 •
Investment Conundrums: LGIM's Laud on why robotics and cyber security present post-Covid opportunities

Technology

Investment Conundrums: LGIM's Laud on why robotics and cyber security present post-Covid opportunities

Tech could help industries in the long run

clock 14 October 2020 •
Guinness' Mortimer and Page: The key drivers for innovation post-coronavirus

Alternatives

Guinness' Mortimer and Page: The key drivers for innovation post-coronavirus

Best areas for investors to focus on

clock 07 September 2020 •
Tapping into the innovation in robotics and automation

Investment

Tapping into the innovation in robotics and automation

Many observers believe robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence (RAAI) is one of the most compelling investment opportunities of the 21st century, with RAAI technologies already disrupting nearly every industry in every geography. Still in its...

clock 16 July 2020 •
LGIM launches robotics and automation index unit trust

Unit trusts/OEICs

LGIM launches robotics and automation index unit trust

In partnership with ROBO Global

clock 14 May 2020 •
The decade of inflection: 10 themes to navigate over the next 10 years

Global

The decade of inflection: 10 themes to navigate over the next 10 years

Who will be the winners and the losers?

clock 14 November 2019 •
Trustpilot