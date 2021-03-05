The winds of change: Nine themes poised to prosper during the 2021 recovery

Renewables

Renewables is a new theme for 2021 – a theme we have been following for many years. The power sector will continue to be transformed as governments focus on meeting the Paris Climate Agreement targets by embracing renewable sources of energy.





The increased research and development spending and economies of scale will continue to drive down the cost of renewable energy – primarily in solar and wind – creating a cheaper and cleaner alternative to gas powered electricity.





We invest in the Danish offshore wind farm company Ørsted, a global leader in offshore wind and a pure play within the renewables theme. It runs the Burbo Bank offshore wind farm in Merseyside (pictured).