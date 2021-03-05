The winds of change: Nine themes poised to prosper during the 2021 recovery

Which stocks will bounce back?

Narula anu mirabaud 2021 roi 1 580x358
Anu Narula, head of global equities at Mirabaud Asset Management, explores the nine sectors he thinks will benefit from the vaccine-fuelled economic recovery over the coming year.
Orsted burbo bank wind farm 2021 580x358
Renewables
Renewables is a new theme for 2021 – a theme we have been following for many years. The power sector will continue to be transformed as governments focus on meeting the Paris Climate Agreement targets by embracing renewable sources of energy. 

The increased research and development spending and economies of scale will continue to drive down the cost of renewable energy – primarily in solar and wind – creating a cheaper and cleaner alternative to gas powered electricity. 

We invest in the Danish offshore wind farm company Ørsted, a global leader in offshore wind and a pure play within the renewables theme. It runs the Burbo Bank offshore wind farm in Merseyside (pictured).
Long term care elderly ageing 2021 1 580x358
Ageing population
This theme has been in the eye of the storm during the pandemic. For us, ageing population has significant recovery potential, with secular and structural growth drivers. 

There is ongoing high need for the products from companies such as CSL, a leader in blood plasma derived therapies. However, as a result of Covid-19, people are not going to donation centres to give blood, leading to supply shortages. This will change as economies open up again. 

Edwards Lifesciences, a global leader in minimally invasive heart treatments, is another long-term secular beneficiary – with some short-term cyclical recovery potential as hospital procedures for heart treatments begin to pick up once the vaccination programmes take hold. 
Zebra technologies hq 2021 580x358
Automation
Given that up to 50% of work performed today can already be automated with currently available technology, the growth of intelligent automation is accelerating. 

One example of this phenomenon is Zebra Technologies. The company is a market leader in the automatic identification and data capture market. 

It provides the technology to monitor and read barcodes on items in supply chains and identify where assets are in real time. It works across a wide range of vertical markets, such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail and logistics. 

Furthermore, the company is highly exposed to emerging market demand, which is recovering post-pandemic.
Taiwan semiconductor manufacturing company office 2021 c tsmc 580x358
Explosion of data
We first accessed this theme in 2016, as we recognised the benefits that having access to data could bring to companies around the globe. 

Today, companies such as American Tower have benefited from high capital expenditure from telecommunications companies – particularly with the emergence of 5G investment. 

This is also a driver for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) which is now the number one player in semiconductors in emerging markets. 

The impact of Covid-19 on TSMC is muted, like many technology stocks, but the company has also continued to be a cyclical leader. 

Photo: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd
Nike shoes 2021 580x358
Health and wellbeing
Consumers under lockdowns have had to adapt with limited or no access to gyms, fitness studios and other high-touch wellness-related activities. 

The health and wellbeing industry has had to find creative ways to bring business online and into consumer homes.

Our exposure is split into three sub-themes: drugs, exercise and supplements. In the exercise basket, Nike is a clear leader in its space. 

In the drugs sub-theme, we see strong value in Thermo Fisher, the life sciences company, as a result of its Covid-19 testing capabilities. 

Finally, in supplements, DSM is uniquely positioned because it specialises in vitamins that are complex to manufacture.
Tk maxx 2021 580x358
Millennial consumer
Millennials have a big impact on consumption growth, in areas like computer gaming. Electronic Arts is one of three dominant companies in this area, owning a number of key franchises, including FIFA and Madden NFL

In banking, First Republic counts close to 40% of its customers as millennials, with the rest high net worth individuals. Its stock has little correlation with investment banks, and it was hardly impacted by Covid-19 in 2020. 

One pure recovery play in this theme is US department-store operator TJX, a discount retailer with good net cash on the balance sheet, and best known for running TK Maxx in the UK and Europe.
Microsoft office france 2021 580x358
Platform companies
There is significant structural change in this fast-growing group of 'born digital' enterprises, which are reshaping the global economy and transforming how we work and live. 

However, given the range of companies in the theme, some have been impacted harder than others during the pandemic. Mastercard, for example, has been hit by the fall in travel. 

Others, such as Microsoft, have benefited from the work-at-home economy. For example, users on Microsoft's Teams platform accelerated from 44 million to 115 million between April and October last year. 

In addition, Microsoft Azure is the second largest public cloud platform in the world and is set to benefit from strong growth in global cloud computing.
Real estate infrastructure bome building 2021 580x358
Real estate and infrastructure
The real estate and infrastructure space was clearly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, we have seen strong signs of recovery from companies in this area. 

For example, United Rentals is benefiting from significant demand for rental equipment, as consumers move away from making large purchases. 

In India, HDFC, the largest private sector bank, experienced lower consumer activity during the pandemic, especially as India suffered a stronger impact than many other countries. 

However, during the fourth quarter last year, the company's stock price was above pre-Covid-19 crisis levels.
Call centre generic 2021 580x358
Service economy
The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the leisure and hospitality industries, and, to a lesser extent, professional and business services. This has very much been a services-led recession, not a manufacturing downturn. 

Japan-based staffing and services company TechnoPro Holdings has been one of the companies in the theme that has started to recover. 

Teleperformance, a global leader in call centres, also stands to benefit as business and economies slowly open up. 

Once the pandemic is over, leisure and hospitality will open up quickly and there is considerable pent-up demand.
  • Anu Narula
  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp
0 Comments

Anu Narula, head of global equities at Mirabaud Asset Management, explores the nine sectors he thinks will benefit from the vaccine-fuelled economic recovery over the coming year.

Multi-thematic investing has been the cornerstone of our team's global equities approach for more than 18 years.

We currently have exposure to nine themes within our global portfolios at Mirabaud (see gallery above). These themes, as well as the multiple underlying sub-themes, share common attributes - innovation and structural growth drivers as a result long-term sustainable demand from consumers or industries.

When we consider an investment, it is always in the context of how it fits within one of our themes, which provides the companies with additional growth drivers.

ESG has also been a core component of our process for many years, with continued evolution of our engagement efforts. 

 

  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp

More on Industry

Most read

blog comments powered by Disqus