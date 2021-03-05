The winds of change: Nine themes poised to prosper during the 2021 recovery

Anu Narula, head of global equities at Mirabaud Asset Management, explores the nine sectors he thinks will benefit from the vaccine-fuelled economic recovery over the coming year.
Multi-thematic investing has been the cornerstone of our team's global equities approach for more than 18 years.
We currently have exposure to nine themes within our global portfolios at Mirabaud (see gallery above). These themes, as well as the multiple underlying sub-themes, share common attributes - innovation and structural growth drivers as a result long-term sustainable demand from consumers or industries.
When we consider an investment, it is always in the context of how it fits within one of our themes, which provides the companies with additional growth drivers.
ESG has also been a core component of our process for many years, with continued evolution of our engagement efforts.