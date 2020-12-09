Elite Radar: Why Jupiter European Smaller Companies is truly a fund for the future

When it comes to active investing, you do not get much more active than European smaller companies.

With thousands of businesses to choose from, the options for fund managers in this space are vast, and the sector - for no real reason I can think of - remains under-researched and often under loved.

But this creates opportunities - and perhaps no more so than today. Structural headwinds and herding from investors mean European large caps are very much in favour.

Elite Radar: FSSA Japan Focus fund

However, data from Credit Suisse over the summer shows this has resulted in European small caps trading at their cheapest level relative to large caps since 2002.

And it is precisely in this sort of environment where thorough, in-depth analysis can spot a number of hidden gems.

Old faces, new direction

Enter our Radar choice: the Jupiter European Smaller Companies fund was launched in February this year and is managed Mark Heslop, who ran both a global and European smaller companies fund during his 11-year spell at Columbia Threadneedle.

Over his tenure on the Threadneedle European Smaller Companies fund it returned 135.6% to investors, compared to 108.2% for the average fund in the IA European Smaller Companies peer group.

Mark manages this new fund with Mark Nichols - who also joined from the same firm last year, with the pair also managing the larger Jupiter European fund. They are supported by assistant fund manager Sohil Chotai and equities analyst Nikisha Mistry.

The team's philosophy is to buy high quality hidden gems for the long term. The fund's universe is the bottom 20% of the European market, where companies range from a market cap of €500m to €10bn.

Mark and his team believe that the long-term outperformance of small caps over large caps has historically been driven by their superior value creation rather than by a market re-rating.

The fund targets quality cash-generative businesses, which consistently generate value for shareholders. These companies must have a sustainable competitive advantage and Mark only looks for the highest quality business models.

Shutting out short-term noise

The fund has a buy and hold philosophy with Mark happy to ignore short-term noise which is irrelevant to the long-term value of the business - even if it temporarily affects the share price. The team's focus is on operational rather than share price performance.

This approach allows the fund to benefit from the compounding of businesses over time. Long-term secular growth trends the fund is aiming to take advantage of include ageing populations, emerging wealth, automation and supply chain efficiency, environment, consumer behaviour and data/digitalisation.

'Sweet sixteen' achieve FundCalibre Elite badges

Mark says this long-term approach, focusing on robust companies with strong business models, was particularly useful when the pandemic struck markets earlier this year - adding these companies are typically better prepared to weather that storm than some weaker businesses.

Mark likes regional or global leaders in niche markets and he has a preference for owner-managed businesses. Analysing and understanding the industry in which a company operates is critical to any investment. It is important that the team can understand why a company's competitive advantage is sustainable.