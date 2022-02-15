Partner insight: China could see amazing improvements in productivity



Last month it was revealed that China's national birth rate has fallen to its lowest level since 1948. In this video clip, Martyn Hole, equity investment director at Capital Group, discusses how automation in factories and agriculture could be set to offset the loss of population growth dividends.

Hole was speaking at a recorded webinar brought to you by Investment Week, Professional Adviser and Capital Group.

This post was funded by Capital Group