LGIM rolls out global thematic fund aimed at UK investors

Artificial intelligence is one of the eight themes LGIM's new fund will focus on

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has launched a global thematic fund for UK investors focused on innovation and long-term growth.

The Legal & General Global Thematic fund brings together eight investment themes: artificial intelligence, robotics & automation, cyber security, battery value chain, clean water, e-commerce logistics, healthcare breakthrough and pharma breakthrough. The vehicle is structured as an onshore unit trust.

LGIM launches Europe's first hydrogen ETF

With an underlying investment universe of more than 400 stocks, the fund uses a quantitative allocation model to provide exposure to growth themes while seeking to maximise diversification.

This model aims to improve overall portfolio volatility and return characteristics as each theme evolves over time, weighting the underlying thematic strategies so that they contribute approximately the same level of risk to the fund.

James Crossley, LGIM's head of UK retail sales, said: "Thematic investing has risen in popularity in recent years, thanks to its ability to capitalise on the structural and foundational changes shaping our society.

"However, we often hear from clients about the challenges of accessing ETFs and having to choose between specific investment themes, and in designing the Global Thematic Fund, we wanted to make that decision easier.

"By providing a single point of entry to a diversified universe of companies, the fund offers investors access to a broad range of growth opportunities.

"We believe it to be an attractive proposition for advisers seeking differentiated investment ideas for clients and a unique and cost-effective way to invest in the themes that are shaping the future of our environment, work and society."

LGIM expands thematic offering with Clean Energy ETF

The fund will be managed by Dave Barron, head of index equity and smart beta at LGIM and is benchmarked against the MSCI World Total Return Net index.

Aanand Venkatramanan, head of ETF investment strategies at LGIM, added: "The Global Thematic Fund complements the success of LGIM's ETF and thematic businesses, offering clients simple access to diversified themes, which traditionally have been difficult to capture in a single product. We are proud of the strong track record of the existing strategies within our thematic universes and are pleased to bring the investment philosophy to a wider investor audience."