Investment Conundrums: LGIM's Laud on why robotics and cyber security present post-Covid opportunities

Investors must look past the obvious beneficiaries of the acceleration in structural trends if they are to find abundant opportunities, with robotics and cyber security two key areas, according to Legal & General Investment Management's (LGIM) CIO Sonja Laud.

Much has been made of the acceleration of trends through the coronavirus pandemic, with winners of a shift towards working from home such as video conferencing providers continuing to surge ahead and losers from a lack of mobility such as travel firms being heavily sold off.

Laud said it was important for investors to understand the implications of such long-term shifts, but being overweight Zoom and Microsoft, for instance, and underweight British Airways and Lufthansa was an "easy" call to make and one that "most people probably got right".

Mobius IT slashes cash weighting as it deploys capital into 'vulnerable' Brazil and Turkey

"There is so much going on in the middle where understanding the long-term implications potentially provides quite a lot of good opportunities," Laud reasoned.

The CIO said the firm will remain "more neutral"across its portfolios than it has been previously, until it has a better understanding of the long-term economic scarring Covid-19 has wrought as employee support schemes such as furlough eventually roll off.

"Only then will we get the full impact that the economic downturn has created," she said.

For example, Laud called into question whether every airline, hospitality or cruise employee will work in the same job in five years' time. "The answer has to be ‘no', but what are they going to do?" she asked.

Laud called this the "long-term reallocation effect" and said it was crucial to understand how long this would take to play out.

FTSE 100 dividends fall to lowest level in eight years

"As such, are markets too optimistic? The risk rally has been phenomenal, yet when you look at equity markets in particular, it is very clear that this is a very small, elite group of stocks that have dominated; it cannot be that in perpetuity you have five names that produce all of your positive return in markets," she said.

"If you take away those performers from the equity markets, the average stock is still down around 15% - that is the area to look at. But for that, you need to understand how the current episode will shape long-term themes."

Laud pointed to two themes in particular that the firm likes - robotics and cyber security. Both, she noted, had been increasing before the pandemic but have seen an acceleration through it, particularly in the case of the latter.

"With everyone working remotely, the topic of cyber security has reached a level of priority that we had not anticipated if it had not been for the pandemic."

The investment team captured those themes through its thematic exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Laud explained, "which are a perfect blend between the active selection of the universe and the disciplined, passive implementation through the ETF wrapper".

BlackRock's venture into synthetic ETFs 'surprising' but 'not hypocritical'

Laud said that the active universe selection was key, because you cannot just stick with today's winners.

"It is [about] understanding how that topic will evolve and what future developments you see there in terms of research and development," the CIO added.

Cyber security, for instance, "will be a structural growth theme for years to come, simply because those that try to harm you normally are as fast if not faster in their intellectual capabilities than those companies that try to help fend them off. Hence, no one solution will sit on the shelf forever".

Other themes interesting Laud include breakthroughs in medical research, with the pandemic having exposed flaws in how the global vaccination development network works, and efficiencies in e-commerce and its supply chain.

A final accelerating theme Laud picked up on was the move to a low-carbon economy and the impact this might have on the likes of oil majors such as BP and Shell.

Covid-19: Accelerating the energy transition and driving climate-friendly investment opportunities

Laud noted there had been a move from policymakers to ask, if not demand, recipients of fiscal support to use the money received to support the greater goal of a green economy.

At the same time, regulators and governments have started to ask large pension funds to start to produce climate risk assessments, in the same way they had with banks and insurers previously.

Laud said LGIM had teamed up with commodity consultancy Baringa to assess the necessary transition for the global energy industry to be compliant with a world aligned with the Paris Agreement.

That process has been used by the firm to ask what the transition means for the BPs of this world, whether portfolios are aligned to a four-degree world and what the journey from four degrees to one-and-a-half degrees, the ultimate goal of the Paris Accord, looks like.

Impact investing set to double over the next five years

"That has been a huge project," Laud said, "because there will be a huge demand from clients to have climate-aware solutions as part of their product mix.

"As an asset owner, you are [now being] asked to look at your assets and, assuming specific scenarios, to consider what risks you are carrying and what your contribution will be to a Paris-aligned set up.

"This will be a big part of the work we are planning to do going forward. There will be nuances [and] with all ESG funds you have to understand the differences between the outcome that any specific product is targeting.

"[For instance] there will be lighter funds that will be climate aware, and then you go all the way to fully Paris-aligned funds that will help the owner to achieve a very distinct goal."

Investment Conundrums

In this series, Investment Week speaks to senior figures at asset management and wealth firms about the big global debating points for managers and investment committees