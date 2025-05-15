AJ Bell adopts Amundi Technology's automated portfolio management system

AJ Bell is integrating Amundi Technology's portfolio management system, Alto, into its existing operations in a bid to automate its portfolio management processes.
Alto is a unified operating model that combines technology, data management and dealing services to support a more streamlined and cost-effective approach to portfolio management. AJ Bell provides retail shareholders with electronic voting capabilities The technology will support AJ Bell, which currently has £7.5bn in AUM, in transitioning from manual processes to an automated system and provide the flexibility to scale its operations. The move is intended to help bolster the firm's operational efficiencies and grow assets under management. Ryan Hughes, managing director at AJ B...
