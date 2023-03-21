Fax machines remain 'backbone' of UK asset management operations

Only 41% of asset managers believed their organisation was mostly or fully automated

Lack of automation is continuing to hold back the UK asset management industry, Calastone's Global Funds Automation Report has argued.

The report revealed that only 41% of asset managers believed their organisation was mostly or fully automated, meaning there were still many areas that required greater use of technology to prevent unnecessary costs or increase risks.

These results clash with the priorities of asset managers, who identified client service (80%), operational cost reduction (75%) and regulation (53%) as key drivers of their automation strategies.

Among asset managers, the shift to digital forms and automation of business processes and workplace management are of the highest priority, with 49% and 45% of managers highlighting these areas, respectively. The automation of simple but time-consuming tasks can strongly boost efficiency.

In contrast to the UK, Singaporean asset managers pointed to advanced technologies such as distributed ledger technology (46%) and machine learning and artificial intelligence (54%) as the most important in their automation strategies.

The report concluded: "In this new era of frictionless fund management, automation, immediacy and personalisation will be at the forefront of the investor experience and the inefficiencies associated with manual processes will not be acceptable to many - especially with a new generation of tech-first investors entering the space."