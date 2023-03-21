Fax machines remain 'backbone' of UK asset management operations

Antiquated technology abounds

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Only 41% of asset managers believed their organisation was mostly or fully automated
Image:

Only 41% of asset managers believed their organisation was mostly or fully automated

Almost two-thirds (62%) of UK asset managers have admitted to still using fax machines, as antiquated technology remains the backbone of many of their operations, new research has found.

Lack of automation is continuing to hold back the UK asset management industry, Calastone's Global Funds Automation Report has argued.

The report revealed that only 41% of asset managers believed their organisation was mostly or fully automated, meaning there were still many areas that required greater use of technology to prevent unnecessary costs or increase risks.

These results clash with the priorities of asset managers, who identified client service (80%), operational cost reduction (75%) and regulation (53%) as key drivers of their automation strategies.

Among asset managers, the shift to digital forms and automation of business processes and workplace management are of the highest priority, with 49% and 45% of managers highlighting these areas, respectively. The automation of simple but time-consuming tasks can strongly boost efficiency.

In contrast to the UK, Singaporean asset managers pointed to advanced technologies such as distributed ledger technology (46%) and machine learning and artificial intelligence (54%) as the most important in their automation strategies.

The report concluded: "In this new era of frictionless fund management, automation, immediacy and personalisation will be at the forefront of the investor experience and the inefficiencies associated with manual processes will not be acceptable to many - especially with a new generation of tech-first investors entering the space."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Stock Spotlight: Prudential looks to China's reopening to ensure future potential

First Republic sits on shaky ground following $30bn bailout

More on Technology

Jackson Franks, Momentum Global Investment Management
Technology

AI: Is your job safe?

What is behind the rise?

Jackson Franks
clock 09 February 2023 • 4 min read
Matthew Ward and Colin Moar of Barings’ technology sector team
Technology

ChatGPT heralds a new era for artificial intelligence but the same rules apply

It is official AI is back

Matthew Ward and Colin Moar
clock 02 February 2023 • 4 min read
Luke Barrs, Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Technology

Breakthroughs and bargains reveal value in biotech

Outlook is favourable

Luke Barrs
clock 01 February 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

What are AT1 bonds and why is Credit Suisse's $17bn wipe-out controversial?

20 March 2023 • 3 min read
02

Scottish Mortgage chair McBain to exit amid board 'refreshment'

21 March 2023 • 1 min read
03

EU regulators express disagreement over AT1 bonds wipe-out by Swiss authorities

20 March 2023 • 2 min read
04

CoCo bonds wipe-out: What next for the $260bn AT1 market?

21 March 2023 • 4 min read
05

Fax machines remain 'backbone' of UK asset management operations

21 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

BlackRock and Baillie Gifford most exposed to SVB and its customers

21 March 2023 • 5 min read
21 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Asia Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot