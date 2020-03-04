American Century Investments
Trade war: What will bring an end to retaliatory tariffs?
In the first half of 2019, the uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve policy and US-China trade negotiations affected the outlook for all asset classes including global small-cap stocks.
China's five-year plan: The sectors set to boom
Mark Kopinski, chief investment officer, global and non-US equity at American Century Investments, looks at the guidelines set out in China's new Five-Year Plan and what they mean for investors.