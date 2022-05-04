Loomis Sayles appoints head of ESG

Colleen Denzler

Loomis Sayles appoints head of ESG

US investment managers Loomis, Sayles & Company have appointed Colleen Denzler as head of environmental, social and governance practices.

Denzler, who is based in Boston, will report to David Waldman, chief investment officer.Her brief will be toadvance the firm's ESG initiatives, support sustainability efforts as part of Loomis Sayles' own governance,and toensure investment teams have access to ESG data and research. 

In addition, she will oversee the existing firm-wide ESG committee structure to provide strategic support to Loomis Sayles' investment teams, conduct internal education and serve as a thought leader on sustainability issues. 

 

Tilney Sustainable MPS adjusts portfolio amidst dire market conditions

Denzler began her career at Calvert Asset Management, where she was an ESG portfolio manager and analyst. She went on to leadership roles at Janus Henderson, where she was global head of fixed income strategy, and American Century Investments, where she was a senior portfolio manager and head of money markets. Most recently, she led ESG integration efforts at Smith Capital Investors. 

 

Kevin Charleston, chief executive officer at Loomis Sayles, said: "Prioritising ESG and sustainability - which meaningfully impact the global economy, the financial markets and society at large - is a matter of fiduciary responsibility and good stewardship of clients' capital. We are fortunate to have a professional of Colleen's calibre guiding the next phase of the firm's commitment to integrating ESG considerations into our investment processes as we seek to create long-term value for our clients." 

Loomis Sayles became a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment initiative in 2015 and is a signatory to the UK Stewardship Code. 

