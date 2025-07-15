Asset managers see January optimism replaced by July nerves as outlooks shift gear

Some firms have wildly different outlooks in H2 2025 than they did at the start of the year. Bitcoin surges past $120k mark with ETF boost In its January outlook, American Century Investments stated it was in "a much better position than last year". Charles Tan, co-chief investment officer for global fixed income, predicted "uneven economic data combined with policy reveals" to result in volatility. At the time, he added that "as history has frequently demonstrated, volatility often leads to opportunities". UK GDP falls by 0.1% in May 'increasing chances' of August rate cut ...