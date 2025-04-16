The Big Question: Where do emerging markets stand in the investment world right now post 'Liberation Day'?

Investment Week is hosting its Emerging Markets Conference in London on 1 May. We will be assessing a rapidly-changing geopolitical environment, including the impact of Trump's new tariff policies, as well as exploring the longer-term drivers for EM strategies and their role in client portfolios. For more information and to register, visit the website.
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes