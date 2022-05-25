Survey: Greenwashing concerning but not a deterrent to impact investing

While over one in two of UK respondents have concerns about greenwashing, only 30% said this would influence their interest in impact investing.

The asset manager's study found that 63% of UK respondents found the concept of impact investing appealing in 2021, up from 48% the previous year and higher than the other three countries surveyed - the United States, Germany and Australia.

Of the UK respondents, the appeal was highest among Millennials at 67%, and men at 66%.

These two groups were also the most likely to have already invested in impact investments or to plan to within the next five years.

However, other generations were close behind with 63% of Baby Boomers and 62% of Gen Xers agreeing they found the concept appealing. Furthermore, 60% of women liked the concept.

A sizeable portion, 39%, of all respondents were willing to sacrifice investment returns for positive impact.

The study further found that worries about greenwashing were highest in the UK with 58% of respondents agreeing they were concerned that greenwashing had increased.

Conversely, only 30% felt greenwashing was influencing their interest in impact investing

Of the four countries, American Century Investments surveyed the UK saw the highest growth, but interest in the other three countries was still noticeable, with 61% of US respondents finding impact investing appealing, up from 51% in 2020 and 44% in Germany, up from 35% in the previous year.

Sarah Bratton Hughes, senior vice president and head of ESG and sustainable investing for American Century Investments, commented on the findings: "We see a rising demand for impact investing across geography, generation and gender, along with favourable economics and a supportive political and regulatory environment that will drive changes and advances in sustainable investing over the coming year."