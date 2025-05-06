Avantis strengthens London distribution team with dual hires from Dimensional Fund Advisors

Rebecca Bilek-Chee and Robbie Main join

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Avantis Investors has poached Rebecca Bilek-Chee and Robbie Main from Dimensional Fund Advisors in a move to bolster its London distribution team and EMEA offerings.

Bilek-Chee joined the American Century Investments-owned firm as vice-president of EMEA sales. Prior to that, she worked for eight years at Dimensional Fund Advisors, where she was regional director and vice president since 2018 and 2021, respectively. M&G poaches director of distribution from Standard Life Main joined Avantis' UK sales team earlier this year as EMEA sales after also a seven-year stint at Dimensional Fund Advisors, having most recently worked as a senior associate in Toronto, where he managed and developed advisory relationships with firms in the Eastern Canad...

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan

